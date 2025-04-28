President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

On April 28, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.