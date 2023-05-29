  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

    29.05.2023 [12:18]
    Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

    On the evening of May 28, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, Defence Ministry told AZERTAC.

    The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

