Founding conference of Global South NGO Platform gets underway in Baku

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The founding conference of the Global South NGOs Platform themed "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" has kicked off in Baku.

Prior to the conference, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the event participants.

Dignitaries attending the event include leaders of influential non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives from 116 countries, covering about 80 percent of the world's population.

The forum is expected to launch the Global South NGO Platform for the first time in history.