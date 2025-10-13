Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at Middle East Peace Summit

Washington, October 13, AZERTAC

We have stopped war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said President of the United States Donald Trump as he addressed the Middel East Peace Summit.

Recalling the meeting held at the White House on August 8 with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the U.S. President added: “They fought for 31 years. And they had seated one-on-one side of the Oval Office. By the time that we finished in one hour they were both hugging each other. Now they are friends, and they are getting along. So, I want to thank you both. That’s incredible, really incredible.”

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent