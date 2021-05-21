Azerbaijan’s population hits 10,130 million

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s population reached 10,130,114 as of April 1, 2021, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Official figures show that the number of the country’s population grew by 10,981 people since the beginning of the year.

According to statistics, 53 per cent of the population lives in cities and towns, while 47 per cent in villages.

49,9 per cent of the population are men, and 50,1 per cent are women.