    Rafael Aghayev into final of Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow

    05.10.2019 [15:56]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Aghayev (75kg) has advanced to the final of the Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow after defeating Iranian Bahman Asgari.

    Aghayev will face Kazakh Yermek Ainazarov in the gold medal bout on October 6.

    The tournament brought together 642 fighters from 85 countries.

