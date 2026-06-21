Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament
Baku, June 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's boxing team won 12 medals at the Olympic Hopes Tournament held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Competing with 13 athletes across two age categories, the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 12 medals — seven gold, three silver and two bronze.
In the U-19 competition, Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg), Ali Bakhishov (60 kg) and Saftar Mammadzade (+90 kg) claimed gold medals. Gular Huseynova (54 kg) earned silver, while Shahin Aslanov (65 kg) and Rza Rzayev (70 kg) took bronze medals.
In the U-17 tournament, Aysel Farajova (48 kg), Sama Abbasova (66 kg) and Khumar Jafarli (80 kg) won gold medals. Aydan Ismayilli (48 kg) and Fatima Mammadli (50 kg) secured silver medals.
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