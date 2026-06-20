® 20% discount from “Atəşgah Insurance” for Azercell Premium and Premium+ subscribers

Azercell expands the exclusive benefits for Premium tariff users

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to enhance the exclusive privileges offered to subscribers of its Premium Loyalty program. As part of a new partnership initiative, subscribers of the Premium and Premium+ tariffs can now benefit from a 20% discount on Travel Insurance provided by “Atəşgah Insurance”.

Designed to support travelers during international trips, the insurance coverage provides protection against a range of potential travel-related risks, helping ensure a safer and more comfortable travel experience.

To take advantage of the offer, Premium and Premium+ subscribers can access the “Atəşgah Travel Insurance” banner in the “Exclusive Offers” section of the Azercell mobile application.

For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/premium-plus.html