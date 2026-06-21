Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov claimed a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup held in Guiyang, China.

Competing in the 75 kg weight category, Jafarov faced Bulgaria's Rami Kiwan in the final.

The Azerbaijani boxer won all three rounds and secured a dominant unanimous decision victory, 5-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28), to capture the World Cup title.

As a result, Azerbaijan's national team finished the tournament, which featured 300 athletes from 40 countries and served as the second ranking event of the year, with one gold and two bronze medals.

Earlier in the competition, Azerbaijani boxers Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Alfonso Dominguez (90 kg) secured bronze medals after finishing third in their respective weight categories.