Iraq closes several border crossings after drone strikes on Saudi pipeline

Baku, September 12, AZERTAC

Iraqi authorities announced the closure of several border crossings on Saturday as part of “administrative and security” measures and an investigation into unspecified “breaches and violations,” following drone strikes on a major oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Agency reported.

The announcement came in a statement by Iraq’s Security Media Cell, a day after Baghdad confirmed that the drones attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia had been launched from a location in the southern Maysan province.

“The relevant security authorities have begun administrative and security arrangements at several border crossings, requiring their closure,” Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

It added that authorities had taken “a series of necessary legal measures” and intensified intelligence gathering, investigations and inspections to establish the circumstances surrounding the “breaches and violations that occurred at these crossings.”

The measures are also intended to identify appropriate solutions and prevent similar incidents, it said.

The cell did not name the crossings affected by the closures, disclose the nature of the breaches and violations or say how long they would remain closed.

It confirmed, however, that the Zurbatiyah and Al-Mundhiriyah crossings on the border with Iran remained open to passenger traffic.

The measures came a day after Iraq said Friday that the drone attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia had been launched from a location in Maysan province.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigative council to be formed to examine the conduct of the Maysan Operations Command and dismissed its commander over the incident.

His media office said al-Zaidi stressed that the government “will not tolerate any activity that endangers Iraq or its relations with friendly countries.”

The prime minister also affirmed that the government would continue working to prevent similar attacks from recurring.

It came after Saudi Arabia said Friday that its East-West oil pipeline had been targeted several times by drones coming from Iraq in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and material damage.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom had decided, at the Iraqi prime minister’s request, “not to respond at this stage” and to allow Baghdad to take measures to prevent attacks from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring states.

Riyadh stressed, however, that it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, infrastructure, citizens and residents.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said Thursday’s attacks had forced a “precautionary” shutdown of the East-West pipeline.