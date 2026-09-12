Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 12, AZERTAC

Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan continue their tour of Garabagh and East Zangezur

Diplomatic corps representatives visit Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara

Nepal says $4.7B required for reconstruction after flash floods kill 1,385, while 5,130 remain missing

Trump to meet Irish leader Micheál Martin during visit

Fenerbahce's head coach to remain in his post: Club