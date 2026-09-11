Mexico intends to intensify investment and trade ties with Azerbaijan

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

“Economic relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico have significantly strengthened, but there is considerable potential for expanding trade and investment ties,” said Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan María Victoria Romero Caballero at an official reception held in Shusha.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan and Mexico have dynamic economies and are located in strategically important regions of the world. According to the diplomat, both sides intend to increase investment and trade, including by continuing to promote Mexico’s signature products in the Azerbaijani market. The ambassador noted that this potential creates new opportunities for broader and more effective cooperation.