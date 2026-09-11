Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Economic Council holds meeting on 2027 budget and economic forecasts

‘Azerbaijan has transported 561 million tons of oil to Türkiye and international markets via Türkiye’

Houthis seize strategic Perim Island in Bab el-Mandab Strait

Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Khankendi Cultural Center

Regulations Working Group meeting held within 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum

China-Azerbaijan trade reaches $2.22 billion in first half of 2026

BCAW2026 features discussion on innovations for a climate-resilient future

Diplomatic corps representatives visit Shusha