At least 46,000 displaced as fighting escalates in Yemen: UN migration agency

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

At least 46,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting escalated last week, Anadolu Agency reported citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday, warning that the figure is rising “by the hour.”

The UN agency called on all parties to the conflict to guarantee safe humanitarian access and protect civilians, aid workers and humanitarian assets on the ground.

“Families are being forced to flee for the second or third time in this conflict, with almost nothing left,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement.

“As fighting spreads, reaching people with lifesaving assistance is becoming harder. We urgently need safe, unimpeded access,” she added.

Pope urged all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian personnel, as well as the supplies, vehicles and facilities used to deliver aid.

The displacement figure covers Yemen’s western coast and Taiz province as of Thursday and continues to rise, according to the agency.

Large numbers of people were reportedly seen leaving the strategic port city of Mokha overnight, carrying their belongings.

The IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix team is working to compile updated figures to guide the humanitarian response, but widespread telecommunications disruptions have made communication with affected areas extremely difficult.

New arrivals have been reported in the southern provinces of Lahj and Aden, while others are reportedly moving north toward Ibb province.

Entire villages in Maqbanah, Jabal Habashi and Al-Ma’afer have reportedly been emptied as clashes moved closer to populated areas, the agency said.

The Mokha–Taiz road, a key supply route, has also reportedly been cut off, placing additional pressure on host communities receiving displaced families.

The IOM said it had been assisting displaced people through its shelter, land and property teams, Camp Coordination and Camp Management operations, and other field units since the beginning of the conflict.

However, all operational movements were temporarily suspended Friday because of the “deteriorating security environment.”

The agency urged the warring parties to guarantee safe and sustained humanitarian access, protect aid workers, facilities and assets nationwide, and restore communications and transport routes needed to deliver assistance.

Emergency supplies have already been depleted by the response to last month's floods, while the most urgent needs include shelter, food, water, household items, healthcare and protection services, according to the IOM.