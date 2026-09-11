Türkiye detains 27 suspects over alleged plans to attack schools

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

Turkish authorities detained 27 suspects in a nationwide operation targeting a new-generation criminal organization known as “C31K,” including individuals accused of producing and distributing violent and provocative content online, according to Daily Sabah.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said 32 suspects were identified during an investigation led by the Ankara Provincial Police Department’s Cybercrime Unit, including 19 individuals classified as children involved in judicial proceedings.

The suspects are accused of sharing obscene images involving babies and children on various social media platforms, posting content insulting national and spiritual values, and distributing footage showing the burning of the Turkish flag, animal abuse and the killing of animals.

Authorities also say the suspects exploit sensitive current events and the deaths of publicly known individuals to produce and distribute content designed to create fear and panic through violence, threats and blackmail.

The content is allegedly circulated through online groups as visual, written and audio messages.

The investigation also found posts allegedly indicating that members of the group were preparing armed attacks against three separate schools in different provinces during the opening of the new academic year.

Following the findings, arrest warrants were issued for all 32 suspects believed to be operating within the organization.

Simultaneous operations were conducted in 22 provinces, including Ankara, resulting in the detention of 27 suspects and the seizure of digital materials.