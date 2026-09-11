Azerbaijan Railways passenger numbers up 18 percent in January–August

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) transported more than 7.3 million passengers during the first eight months of this year, an 18 percent increase from the same period last year.

According to ADY, the Absheron Circular Railway accounted for the vast majority of passenger traffic from January to August, carrying 6.9 million passengers, up 17 percent year-on-year. Interregional routes saw 396,000 passengers, a 15 percent increase, while 53,000 passengers traveled on the international Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route.

Passenger numbers also saw a sharp increase in August alone, with ADY transporting 913,568 passengers, up 24 percent from August of the previous year.