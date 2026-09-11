Israeli Health officials investigate suspected Ebola infection

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

Israel’s Health Ministry said it is investigating a suspected case of Ebola involving a person who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and subsequently developed a fever, according to TPS-IL. The individual will be isolated and transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, a designated facility for suspected cases of high-risk infectious diseases.

The ministry said epidemiological tracing has been completed and that people who have not been contacted by health authorities do not need to take action.

Laboratory testing is underway, with results expected in the coming days. The ministry stressed that no confirmed Ebola case has been diagnosed in Israel.

According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak has killed 3,269 people, mostly in the DRC.