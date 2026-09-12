Fenerbahce's head coach to remain in his post: Club

Baku, August 12, AZERTAC

Fenerbahce on Friday announced that head coach Ismail Kartal will remain in charge despite submitting his resignation following the UEFA Champions League match against Roma, Anadolu Agency reported citing the club’s statement.

According to a statement issued by the yellow-and-navy club, Kartal will take charge of the team’s training session scheduled for 11.30 am local time Saturday.

Fenerbahce will begin preparations for its upcoming match against Gaziantep FK with the training session.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal announced his resignation on Thursday following his side's 1-1 draw with Roma in their UEFA Champions League opener.

The 65-year-old Turkish coach confirmed his decision during the post-match news conference, bringing his fourth spell in charge of the Istanbul club to an end.

"As of this evening, I would like to congratulate my players and announce my resignation from my post," Kartal said.

He thanked Fenerbahce's supporters, management, players, staff and members of the media before declining to take questions.

"I have taken this decision to pave the way for my club," he said.

"I have resigned from my post while there is still time, to assist my beloved Fenerbahce, my players and future managers. I wish everyone a good evening, on the understanding that I shall never return," he added.

Kartal returned to Fenerbahce in June 2026 for a fourth spell as head coach.

During his latest tenure, he led the Turkish club back to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008-09 season, ending an 18-year absence from the competition.

After Kartal announced his resignation, Fenerbahce President Aziz Yildirim rejected it at a news conference following the match.

"None of us knew about the resignation decision," Yildirim told reporters after the match.

"Ismail Kartal remains in charge. But the entire Fenerbahce community should stand behind the coach," he said.

"As long as I am here, Ismail Kartal is the head coach. He cannot leave until I leave."

Yildirim urged all Fenerbahce fans to support Ismail Kartal, whose resignation came after a bottle was thrown at him during the match.

Fenerbahce said Friday that the fan who threw a bottle at Kartal had been identified and banned from attending future matches.

The club said the individual gave a statement to authorities following instructions from Istanbul prosecutors.

"A stadium ban has been imposed on the individual under Law No. 6222," Fenerbahce said.