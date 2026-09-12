Diplomatic corps representatives tour Khudavang Monastery Complex in Kalbajar

Kalbajar, September 12, AZERTAC

As part of their tour to the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan the Khudavang Monastery Complex in the Kalbajar district on September 12.

The tour’s second day includes visits to Aghdara and Kalbajar districts.

On September 11, the diplomats toured the cities of Khankendi and Shusha.

The visit brings together a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

It is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories since 2020.