The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $120

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $120

Baku, September 12, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.48, or 0.40 percent, to settle at $120.02 per barrel on Saturday.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

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