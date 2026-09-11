Mexico’s Independence Day celebrated in Shusha

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

On September 11, a solemn ceremony marking Mexico's Independence Day was held in Shusha with the participation of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The event commenced with the performance of the national anthems of Mexico and Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said that Azerbaijan and Mexico are expanding their political dialogue, strengthening institutional contacts, and demonstrating mutual interest in new opportunities for cooperation.

The ambassador noted that political dialogue and institutional contacts between the two countries have expanded recently, adding that visits by Azerbaijani delegations to Mexico have given new impetus to bilateral relations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, noted that Mexico’s principled stance in support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the occupation was of particular importance.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico are based on mutual respect and adherence to the norms and principles of international law.

“Mexico’s firm and resolute support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity while Azerbaijani territories were under occupation was of particular importance,” the Presidential Assistant underscored. Hikmet Hajiyev noted that these principles constitute the strong foundation of Azerbaijan-Mexico relations.

Highlighting the continuation of political consultations and dialogue between the two countries, Hikmet Hajiyev added that the sides share common positions on a number of issues on the international agenda.

“The celebration of Mexico's Independence Day for the second time in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, lays the foundation for a new tradition in Azerbaijan-Mexico relations,” Hikmet Hajiyev mentioned.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from occupation, new cities and new places have emerged in terms of diplomatic activity, which has significantly enriched Azerbaijan's diplomatic geography. He also invited diplomatic missions of foreign countries to join such initiatives in Shusha and other cities of Azerbaijan in the future.

The event subsequently featured traditional Mexican dances alongside performances highlighting Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage.

Shusha has evolved beyond its role as Azerbaijan's cultural capital becoming a prominent venue for diplomatic meetings and international events. Hosting Mexico's Independence Day celebrations, alongside other national holidays from various countries, further highlights the city's growing political and diplomatic significance.