Diplomatic corps representatives visit Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara

Aghdara, September 12, AZERTAC

As part of their tour to the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Ganjasar Monastery in the Aghdara district on September 12.

Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, briefed the delegates on the monastery, its cultural significance, as well as the restoration works carried out in the area.

Subsequently, the diplomats toured the monastery.