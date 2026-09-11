Azerbaijan makes winning start at ‘See Breeze 2026’ Beach Polo Tournament

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

The “See Breeze 2026” International Beach Polo Tournament continued with another match at Havana Beach, Sea Breeze Resort.

Azerbaijan’s “Elite” club defeated Russia’s “Moscow” team 7–3 in the second match of the day.

In the first match, Switzerland’s “St. Moritz” edged Britain’s “Red Star” 7–6.

The tournament is organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF) and Sea Breeze, with four teams representing Azerbaijan, the UK, Switzerland, and Russia. A total of 12 polo players are competing, with the team rosters featuring athletes from Azerbaijan, the UK, Switzerland, Russia, Argentina, and South Africa.

The tournament will run until September 13.