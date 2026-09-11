Diplomatic corps representatives visit Shusha

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

As part of their trip to Garabagh and East Zangezur, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan familiarized themselves with the historical and cultural landmarks of Shusha.

The diplomats, who arrived at the Jidir Duzu plain, were briefed on the historical and cultural significance of this area.

The memory of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, which claimed the lives of more than three thousand people, was then commemorated.

Then, the diplomats visited the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha. It was noted that major restoration work was carried out in the Ashagi Govhar Aga Mosque, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation of Shusha.

As the diplomats visited the restored Sadigjan House, a historical and architectural monument in Shusha, they were informed about its history. Located on Sadigjan Street in Shusha, the house-museum comprises a basement and two above-ground floors. Architecturally, the building is distinguished by its pointed-arch windows and the relatively large stone masonry framing the entrance. It is included in Azerbaijan's list of historical and architectural monuments of national significance.

During the occupation of Shusha, the building remained neglected for many years, resulting in severe deterioration of its roof, floors, and stone masonry. Part of its architectural elements was damaged, while the engineering infrastructure became completely unusable.

In accordance with an Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2022, funds were allocated for the design and restoration of the house where renowned Azerbaijani musician, tar virtuoso, composer, and innovator of the tar, Mirza Asad oghlu Sadig (Sadigjan), lived.

The diplomatic corps representatives also viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation.

After learning about the city's history, they met with residents of the first residential complex in Shusha to inspect the living conditions created there.

The guests are visiting the city’s historical sites and taking in its natural beauty, while also observing Azerbaijan’s restoration and reconstruction efforts since the liberation of the territories from occupation.

The visit brings together a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations. It is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories since 2020.