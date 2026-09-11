Diplomatic corps representatives tour Khankendi sewing factory

Khankendi, September 11, AZERTAC

On September 11, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Khankendi sewing factory, where they were briefed on the facility.

It was noted that the Khankendi sewing factory was established in line with the instructions of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to further deepen economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan joint venture is creating new opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan’s light industry while further strengthening the longstanding friendship and economic partnership between the two countries.

The project’s initial investment amounted to AZN 6 million. Joint industrial cooperation is underway to ensure the supply of raw materials for the factory. The facility operates using locally sourced raw materials, as well as materials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and China.