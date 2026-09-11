Azerbaijani and Mexican universities to implement joint projects

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijani and Mexican universities are continuing efforts to expand cooperation and implement joint projects,” said Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan María Victoria Romero Caballero in her remarks at an official reception in Shusha marking her country’s Independence Day.

The ambassador noted that a cooperation agreement between universities in the two countries was signed earlier this year. She emphasized that other higher education institutions interested in cooperation have already been identified and expressed hope that joint projects would be implemented in the near future.

The diplomat also highlighted Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized under the auspices of UN-Habitat. She noted that Mexico will host the next edition of the Forum, which will be held in Mexico City in 2028.