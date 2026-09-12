Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, September 12, AZERTAC
Diplomatic corps representatives conclude visit to Garabagh and East Zangezur
Consultation held under mandate of Belém Mission to 1.5 Troika
LCOY Azerbaijan 2026 climate change conference to adopt National Youth Declaration
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $120
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [20:00]
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Mexico’s Independence Day celebrated in Shusha
- 11.09.2026 [21:38]
Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 2026 in KP
- 11.09.2026 [21:27]
Taishan Mountain to host inaugural world robot competition
- 11.09.2026 [21:22]
Mexico intends to intensify investment and trade ties with Azerbaijan
- 11.09.2026 [21:12]
Azerbaijani and Mexican universities to implement joint projects
- 11.09.2026 [21:04]
Israeli Health officials investigate suspected Ebola infection
- 11.09.2026 [21:00]
Türkiye detains 27 suspects over alleged plans to attack schools
- 11.09.2026 [20:52]
Azerbaijan hosts Local Conference of Youth on climate change
- 11.09.2026 [20:50]
Mercury is shrinking faster than we thought. What's going on inside of it?
- 11.09.2026 [20:38]
Azerbaijan Railways passenger numbers up 18 percent in January–August
- 11.09.2026 [20:34]
® Bank Respublika and AccessBank shareholders approve landmark transaction
- 11.09.2026 [20:32]
Iran says Oman to host regional meeting on Hormuz shipping on Monday
- 11.09.2026 [20:20]
Azerbaijan makes winning start at ‘See Breeze 2026’ Beach Polo Tournament
- 11.09.2026 [20:18]
Diplomatic corps representatives tour Khankendi sewing factory
- 11.09.2026 [20:06]
Azerbaijan’s tourism potential showcased at exhibition in Riyadh
- 11.09.2026 [20:04]
Top stories update
- 11.09.2026 [20:00]
Diplomatic corps representatives visit Shusha
- 11.09.2026 [19:45]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Kazakhstan
- 11.09.2026 [19:15]
SOCAR takes active role in Baku Climate Action Week
- 11.09.2026 [19:00]
Uzbek Ambassador: Long-term urban development concept underway in Khankendi
- 11.09.2026 [18:39]
Diplomatic corps representatives view ongoing work at New Shusha Mosque
- 11.09.2026 [18:08]
Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Khankendi Cultural Center
- 11.09.2026 [17:55]
BCAW2026 features discussion on innovations for a climate-resilient future
- 11.09.2026 [17:52]
China-Azerbaijan trade reaches $2.22 billion in first half of 2026
- 11.09.2026 [17:49]
Agricultural production increases by 2.6 pct in eight months
- 11.09.2026 [17:48]
SOFAZ expands investment cooperation in China
- 11.09.2026 [17:37]
Kyrgyzstan and China agreed to open direct flight from Bishkek to Sanya
- 11.09.2026 [16:48]
Azerbaijan joins session of CIS Interstate Council for Hydrometeorology
- 11.09.2026 [16:32]
® Bir brings over 1,000 young people together at the “Spark ’26” festival
- 11.09.2026 [16:22]
Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Garabagh University
- 11.09.2026 [16:19]
Chinese tourism representatives visit Azerbaijan
- 11.09.2026 [16:16]
Energy Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye meet in Baku
- 11.09.2026 [16:14]
Houthis seize strategic Perim Island in Bab el-Mandab Strait
- 11.09.2026 [16:00]
Oil prices ease but remain above $100 as Mideast supply risks persist
- 11.09.2026 [15:58]
® Transaction between ABB Bank and Davr Bank completed
- 11.09.2026 [15:28]
Baku hosts 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum
- 11.09.2026 [14:38]
® Birbank operations at 6,500 Milliön terminals are commission-free
- 11.09.2026 [13:42]
Mine explosion injures one in Aghdara
- 11.09.2026 [13:09]
Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Victory Park in Khankendi
- 11.09.2026 [12:57]
Top stories update
- 11.09.2026 [12:00]
Tesla unveils driverless Cybercab in Japan for 1st time
- 11.09.2026 [11:54]
Uzbekistan’s international reserves exceed $72 billion
- 11.09.2026 [11:23]
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan embark on Garabagh and East Zangezur tour
- 11.09.2026 [11:21]
Uzbekistan and Japan strengthen cooperation in the energy sector
- 11.09.2026 [11:20]
Azeri Light nears $120
- 11.09.2026 [11:14]
Coach crash kills several people in Swiss Alps
- 11.09.2026 [11:07]
Oil prices sink on global markets
- 11.09.2026 [11:03]
China calls for political settlement of Iranian nuclear issue
- 11.09.2026 [10:51]
Gold and silver prices fall in global markets
- 11.09.2026 [10:48]
Dinosaur fossil found deep underground in drill core in north China
- 11.09.2026 [10:47]