Azerbaijan represented at 15th ISSA General Assembly

Baku, September 12, AZERTAC

The 15th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) was held in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Farid Mansurov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), and Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of the NOC's Sports Department.

During the opening ceremony, ISSA President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud and representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delivered welcoming remarks.

The assembly's agenda covered several key items, including the final report on the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games ("Riyadh-2025"), preparations for the 7th Islamic Solidarity Games ("Malaysia-2029"), proposed amendments to the organization's statute, and the approval of the 2025 audit report.

Delegates also held elections for the ISSA Executive Committee for the 2026–2029 term. Following the presentation of the Electoral Commission's report and the announcement of approved candidates, the newly elected Executive Board convened for its first meeting.

Outgoing Executive Board members were recognized during an awards ceremony. and former ISSA Vice President, received a certificate of appreciation honoring his dedicated service, leadership, and contributions to promoting sports and solidarity across the Islamic world. Hasanagha Rzayev accepted the certificate on Huseynzade's behalf.