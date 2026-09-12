Chinese diplomat: Every time, I witness great changes in Shusha and Khankendi

Shusha, September 12, AZERTAC

"This is my third visit to Shusha, and I have also been to Khankendi before. Every time I come here, I witness great changes in both cities," Ding Tao, Chargé d'Affaires of the People's Republic of China in Azerbaijan, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to the diplomat, the dynamics of development in Khankendi, Shusha, and other cities in the region inspire optimism.

"I hope that under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Khankendi, Shusha, and other cities of the region will develop even further," Ding Tao noted.