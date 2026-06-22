AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia sign an agreement on internet traffic transit

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia have signed bilateral agreements enabling the provision of international internet connectivity to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

Under the agreement, AzerTelecom, the region's leading backbone internet operator, will expand the number of countries and its geographical reach in the supply of international internet traffic and will also provide internet traffic transit towards Armenia by leveraging its infrastructure.

Such agreements are aimed at diversifying connectivity routes in the region, further enhancing the reliability of telecommunications networks, and promoting cooperation in the telecommunications sector.

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale internet traffic, communication services, innovative digital solutions, and other advanced telecommunications services. AzerTelecom is implementing the transcontinental Digital Silk Way project, which envisages the creation of a new digital corridor between Europe and Asia.

AzerTelecom operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries and sectors.

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