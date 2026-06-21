Another shipment of petroleum products sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia VIDEO

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Another batch of petroleum products has been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia, with transit cargo deliveries also carried out.

A consignment of diesel fuel, consisting of 17 wagons with a total weight of nearly 1,000 tons, was dispatched today from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 13,000 tons of diesel fuel and over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Simultaneously, another transit shipment from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan is also underway. On the same day, 18 wagons carrying 1,260 tons of wheat were sent from Bilajari station in the direction of Boyuk Kesik.

More than 32,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been delivered from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.