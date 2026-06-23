Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General visits Slovakia

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev paid an official visit to Bratislava at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart Maroš Žilinka.

During a bilateral meeting held at the General Prosecutor's Office of the Slovak Republic, Maroš Žilinka noted that developing cooperation with the law enforcement authorities of Azerbaijan constitutes a high priority for Slovakia, characterizing the current relationship by a strong momentum of development.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev emphasized that the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia have been further strengthened, particularly in recent years, thanks to the dedicated efforts of both heads of state.

Kamran Aliyev highlighted the valuable contributions of Slovak companies to the post-conflict reconstruction and restoration projects in Garabagh. Against the backdrop of deepening state relations in sectors such as trade, technology, and industry, he noted that strengthening professional ties between the two countries' prosecution services is of paramount importance. In this context, he recalled the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Prosecutor General's Offices of both nations last year, which marked the beginning of a new milestone in the expansion of bilateral relations.

As part of the official itinerary, the Azerbaijani delegation also held a bilateral meeting with Marcela Kosová, President of the Judicial Council of the Slovak Republic. During the talks, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev briefed the Slovak side on the ongoing judicial-legal reforms in Azerbaijan.

Vusal Abdullayev, Azerbaijani ambassador to Slovakia, also participated in the meetings.