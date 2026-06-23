Azerbaijani delegation to attend international cultural events in Uzbekistan

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

A delegation from Azerbaijan led by Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture, visited Uzbekistan on June 23.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will attend the 3rd International Maqom Art Forum, to be held in the city of Namangan under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO, and the opening ceremony of “Andijan as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026” in the city of Andijan.

The 3rd International Maqom Art Forum, which will run until June 26, aims to widely promote, preserve, and develop the art of Maqom, one of the unique genres of Eastern classical music, as well as to strengthen international cultural, scientific, and creative cooperation.

The program of the forum will feature scientific and practical conferences, concerts, master classes, and creative discussions.

The official opening of “Andijan as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026” and the events to be held under this program are aimed at popularizing the common historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples, strengthening cultural solidarity, and expanding humanitarian cooperation.