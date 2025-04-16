The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL NEWS

Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

On April 16, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, over luncheon.

