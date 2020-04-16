  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade exceeds $196 million

    16.04.2020 [11:31]

    Kyiv, April 16, AZERTAC

    Import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $196 million in January-March 2020, according to Ukraine`s State Statistics Committee.

    Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $95 million, while imports amounted to $101.5 million in the first quarter of the year.

    Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $808 million in 2019.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

