Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade exceeds $196 million

Kyiv, April 16, AZERTAC

Import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $196 million in January-March 2020, according to Ukraine`s State Statistics Committee.

Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $95 million, while imports amounted to $101.5 million in the first quarter of the year.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $808 million in 2019.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent