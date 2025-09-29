Azerbaijani swimmer clinches silver at 3rd CIS Games
Baku, September
Azerbaijani swimmer Oktay Huseynov excelled at the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan, by winning a silver medal.
Competing at the Ganja Sports Palace, Huseynov clocked 2:09.55 in the men’s 200m butterfly event to secure the medal.
