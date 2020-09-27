  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army liberates several villages from occupation

    27.09.2020 [15:27]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    “As a result of the successful counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani troops, a number of occupied villages were liberated,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense.

    “The Azerbaijani army liberated Garakhanbayli, Garvand, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli villages of Fuzuli district, Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district.

    Moreover, the enemy’s positions in the direction of Aghdara and Murovdagh were destroyed, and strategic heights were taken under the control,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army liberates several villages from occupation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2020 [21:12]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian army ammunition depot was destroyed
    27.09.2020 [18:33]
    Azerbaijani army liberates Murov peak from occupation
    27.09.2020 [18:26]
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: There are a number of technical problems due to large number of requests to website of Ministry of Defense
    27.09.2020 [18:24]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy is fleeing the battlefield leaving combat vehicles behind
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army liberates several villages from occupation