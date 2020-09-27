Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army liberates several villages from occupation

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“As a result of the successful counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani troops, a number of occupied villages were liberated,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense.

“The Azerbaijani army liberated Garakhanbayli, Garvand, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli villages of Fuzuli district, Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district.

Moreover, the enemy’s positions in the direction of Aghdara and Murovdagh were destroyed, and strategic heights were taken under the control,” the ministry added.