Deputy minister: Germany invested over $570m in Azerbaijan’s economy so far

Baku, January 31, AZERTAC “German investments in Azerbaijan’s economy have exceeded $570 million so far,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov. He said the investments have largely been made in the non-oil sector.

