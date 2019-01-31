    • / ECONOMY

    Deputy minister: Germany invested over $570m in Azerbaijan’s economy so far

    31.01.2019 [23:52]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    “German investments in Azerbaijan’s economy have exceeded $570 million so far,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov.

    He said the investments have largely been made in the non-oil sector.

