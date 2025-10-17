Azerbaijan increases electricity generation from renewable energy sources

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

According to operational data for the first nine months of 2025, total electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 12.1 million kWh (0.1%) to reach 21,798.7 million kWh, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

During this period, electricity generation at thermal power plants (TPPs) amounted to 18,659.6 million kWh, at hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) to 2,414.3 million kWh, and from other sources to 724.8 million kWh. In particular, 30.5 million kWh of electricity was generated at wind power plants (WPPs), 511.0 million kWh at solar power plants (SPPs), and 183.3 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity generation from renewable energy sources increased by 64.5 million kWh, reaching 3,139.1 million kWh.

Over the nine-month period, Azerenerji OJSC generated 19,520.7 million kWh of electricity (including 17,070.6 million kWh at TPPs, 2,401.1 million kWh at HPPs, and 49.0 million kWh at SPPs), Azerishig OJSC generated 21.5 million kWh at WPPs, and independent power producers generated 2,256.5 million kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity imports amounted to 145.4 million kWh, while exports totaled 989.6 million kWh.