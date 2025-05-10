Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan has specific legitimate expectations of Armenia

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

Negotiations on the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia concluded in March across several key areas. Azerbaijan holds specific legitimate expectations of Armenia. These include the removal of any claims to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity from the Armenian Constitution and the disbandment of the Minsk Group, which was entirely inactive for years and is no longer logically necessary following the resolution of the conflict. We are following developments in these areas, and contacts are ongoing. However, concrete steps are what matter to us, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists.

According to the Minister, there have been several contacts this year regarding the delimitation process: "As you know, there are commissions led by the deputy prime ministers of both countries on delimitation. Work continues, and I anticipate further engagement there. Another key area is the opening of transport and communication links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Azerbaijan's position on this is clear. We expect Armenia to honor its commitments."