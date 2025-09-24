President Bajram Begaj: Azerbaijan and Albania enjoy excellent political dialogue and strengthened economic cooperation

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“Albania and Azerbaijan are very good friends,” said Albanian President Bajram Begaj in an interview with AZERTAC.

President Begaj noted that there is an excellent political dialogue between the two countries and that economic cooperation has been further strengthened. “One of the areas of mutual interest is the energy sector, and Azerbaijan’s investments in Albania are highly appreciated. The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline ensures Europe’s energy security, and today the volume of gas supplied from Azerbaijan to Albania and the whole of Europe is increasing. I believe we should work together to expand cooperation in other areas of mutual interest, particularly in tourism. Thanks to our friendly relations, we can achieve this even more effectively in the future,” Begaj emphasized.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent