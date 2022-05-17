  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani kickboxers bring home 49 medals from Turkish Open World Cup

    17.05.2022 [10:56]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighters have claimed a clutch of 49 medals, including 13 golds, 9 silvers and 27 bronzes at the 7th International Turkish Open Kickboxing World Cup, held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

    The Azerbaijani fighters are also expected to test their strength at the upcoming Hungarian Kickboxing World Cup, due to be held in Budapest on June 2-5.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani kickboxers bring home 49 medals from Turkish Open World Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2022 [12:03]
    FC Qarabag defender Marko Vešović gets Montenegro call-up
    17.05.2022 [11:44]
    Juventus held to 2-2 draw by Lazio as Chiellini, Dybala say goodbye to fans
    17.05.2022 [10:24]
    Atletico president confirms Antoine Griezmann is staying at the club
    16.05.2022 [19:25]
    FIDE extended permission for Russian chess players to play under flag of federation
    Azerbaijani kickboxers bring home 49 medals from Turkish Open World Cup