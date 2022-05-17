Baku, May 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijani fighters have claimed a clutch of 49 medals, including 13 golds, 9 silvers and 27 bronzes at the 7th International Turkish Open Kickboxing World Cup, held in Istanbul, Turkiye. The Azerbaijani fighters are also expected to test their strength at the upcoming Hungarian Kickboxing World Cup, due to be held in Budapest on June 2-5.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani kickboxers bring home 49 medals from Turkish Open World Cup

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter