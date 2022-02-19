OTS Secretary General, Turkmen Foreign Minister discuss cooperation

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a video conference meeting.

During the conversation, the Secretary General and the Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing undertakings within the OTS and the upcoming events of the Organization with a view to ensuring the active involvement of Turkmenistan in the cooperation processes in the Turkic World.

Parties stressed the need in taking necessary measures for a full scale participation of Turkmenistan in the activities of the Organization of Turkic States and its affiliated bodies, particularly TurkPA, Turkic Academy, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Council of Elders as well as the Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI).

Baghdad Amreyev wished brotherly Turkmenistan and its leadership success in the upcoming elections of the President of Turkmenistan, which will be held on 12 March 2022 and expressed hope that it would further contribute to the welfare of Turkmenistan and the brotherly Turkmen people.