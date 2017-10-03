Koton store opens in Nakhchivan
AzerTAg.az
03.10.2017 [17:09]
Nakhchivan, October 3, AZERTAC
Turkish Koton store has today been inaugurated in Ataturk street of the city of Nakhchivan.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the store.
Vasif Talibov addressed the opening ceremony, and then toured the store. The store created 21 jobs.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
03.10.2017 [21:11]
03.10.2017 [17:36]
03.10.2017 [14:26]
03.10.2017 [14:22]
MULTIMEDIA
03.10.2017 [19:41]
03.10.2017 [19:37]
03.10.2017 [17:22]
03.10.2017 [21:11]
03.10.2017 [17:36]
03.10.2017 [17:18]
03.10.2017 [17:09]
03.10.2017 [17:30]
03.10.2017 [16:12]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
03.10.2017 [19:40]
03.10.2017 [19:31]
03.10.2017 [17:18]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note