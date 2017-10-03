    • / POLITICS

    Koton store opens in Nakhchivan

    03.10.2017 [17:09]

    Nakhchivan, October 3, AZERTAC

    Turkish Koton store has today been inaugurated in Ataturk street of the city of Nakhchivan.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the store.

    Vasif Talibov addressed the opening ceremony, and then toured the store. The store created 21 jobs.

