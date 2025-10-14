Baku hosts international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state”

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

An international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state" marking the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" commenced at the Baku Convention Center as part of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

The event brought together 300 representatives from 71 countries - judges, lawyers, government officials and representatives of international organizations, as well as famous legal experts.