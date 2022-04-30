Albizia - fast-growing short-lived shrub or small tree

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Albizia, (genus Albizia), also called silk tree or silk plant, genus of trees or shrubs in the pea family Fabaceae.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the genus is pantropical, though most species are native to warm regions of the Old World.

The plants are widely used for fodder and timber, and many are important in traditional medicine.

Several species are grown as ornamentals for their attractive flowers. Albizias are sometimes referred to as “mimosas,” though the name properly refers to plants of the related genus Mimosa.

Albizias are typically fast-growing short-lived shrubs or small trees. The alternate compound leaves are bipinnate, meaning the leaflets in turn bear leaflets. The small flowers are borne in globular or finger-shaped clusters and characteristically feature numerous showy stamens. The fruit is a large strap-shaped pod.

Silk tree, or powderpuff tree (Albizia julibrissin), native to Asia and the Middle East, grows to about 9 metres tall, has a broad spreading crown, and bears flat pods about 12 cm long.

Indian albizia, or siris (A. lebbek), native to tropical Asia and Australia, grows about 24 metres tall and bears pods 23–30 cm long. Both species are common ornamental trees.