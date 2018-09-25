Rome hosted conference on centennial of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy

Rome, September 25, AZERTAC

A conference on “The 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and relations of strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic” has been held at Giustiniani palace in Rome.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati attended the opening of the conference.

Opening the conference, head of the Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group at the Italian Senate Rossana Boldi highlighted the importance of the event. She hailed the development of Italy-Azerbaijan ties and stressed the significance of the bilateral strategic cooperation. Noting that relations between the two countries have been developing in all fields, Rossana Boldi praised First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in developing Azerbaijan-Italy relations. She said that the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Italy are important in terms of protecting the country`s cultural heritage.

Stressing the significance of holding such an important conference in Italy, President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati said: “It is an honor for us to mark the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Italy. Holding this event here is of great importance because the Constitution of Italy was signed in this building. This year we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.”

Touching upon Azerbaijan-Italy ties, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati noted that relations between the two countries have an ancient history.

Highlighting the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to restore historical and cultural monuments, which are of special importance to Italy, the president of the Italian Senate thanked First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for her role in developing cultural relations between the two countries.

Pointing out that the Azerbaijani pavilion at “Milan Expo 2015” international exhibition was one of the most visited and praised ones, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati said: “Today Azerbaijan, as a country in the Caucasus, plays a key role in the life of the Mediterranean countries both politically and economically. Italy is one of the first countries to import energy from Azerbaijan. Today Italy plays a very important role in diversifying the economy of Azerbaijan and particularly gives impetus to the development of the oil industry.”

The president of the Senate expressed confidence that the activities of Italian companies in Azerbaijan will be further expanded. Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati highlighted Azerbaijan`s role in European energy security.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the conference.

X X X

The conference continued with panel meetings.

A short film on the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was screened at the event.