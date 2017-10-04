Baku, October 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijani National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA) and UEFA signed cooperation agreement. The document was signed by UEFA's medical and anti-doping head Marc Vouillamoz and Executive director of ANADA Shafag Huseynli in Baku. Under the agreement, agency officials will be allowed to take doping tests during all countrywide international matches.

AZERTAG.AZ : UEFA, Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency sign cooperation agreement

