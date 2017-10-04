    • / SPORTS

    UEFA, Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency sign cooperation agreement

    04.10.2017 [11:35]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA) and UEFA signed cooperation agreement.

    The document was signed by UEFA's medical and anti-doping head Marc Vouillamoz and Executive director of ANADA Shafag Huseynli in Baku.

    Under the agreement, agency officials will be allowed to take doping tests during all countrywide international matches.

