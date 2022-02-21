  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russian Federation for official visit VIDEO

    21.02.2022 [17:45]

    Moscow, February 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Russian Federation for an official visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the Vnukovo-2 International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko and other officials.

    The chief of the guard of honor reported to the head of state, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia were played.

