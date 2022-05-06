Azerbaijani basketball players embark on training camp in Serbia
06.05.2022 [00:28]
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani basketball players are on an international training camp in Novi Sad, Serbia, as they are gearing up for the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2022 qualifiers.
The qualifying tournament will be held in Cyprus on June 4-5.
